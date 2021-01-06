UrduPoint.com
Death Anniversary Of Mohsin Naqvi On Jan 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The death anniversary of renowned urdu poet Mohsin Naqvi will be observed on January 15, said spokesperson of the Fatima Foundation Sukkur here on Wednesday.

The renowned poet and writer Prof Dr Adal Soomro would be the special guest of the event.

Mohsin was born in Dera Ghazi Khan.

He contributed a lot to Urdu language and his famous books include Azaab-e-Deed Khaima-e-Jaan and Berg-e-Sehra Khaima-e-Jaan Band-e-Kbaa Taloo-e-Ashk Furat-e-Fikr Reza-e-Harf Rakht-e-Shab Rida-e-Khwab and Haq-e-Aaliya.

His father Syed Chirag Hussain, was a saddle-maker and later worked as a food vendor. His parents had named him 'Ghulam Abbas' that in his later years was changed to Ghulam Abbas Mohsin Naqvi. Mohsin had 6 siblings.

