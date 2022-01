Death anniversary of Mohsin Naqvi to be observed

The death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet Mohsin Naqvi will be observed at a local hotel on January 15, said spokesperson of the Fatima Foundation Sukkur on Thursday

He was born in Dera Ghazi Khan.His Father Syed Chirag Hussain was a saddle-maker and later worked as a food vendor. His parents had named him 'Ghulam Abbas' that in his later years was changed to 'Ghulam Abbas Mohsin Naqvi'. Mohsin had 6 siblings.