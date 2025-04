Death anniversary of Moin Akhtar being observed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The 14th death anniversary of legendary actor, comedian and host Moin Akhtar is being observed on Tuesday.

Born on 24th December, 1950 in Karachi, Moin Akhtar was known for his unmatched versatility in comedy, drama, and hosting and worked with icons like Anwar Maqsood and Bushra Ansari.

His best dramas were Eid Train, Studio Dhai, Bakra Qistoon Per, Fifty-Fifty, Loose Talk and many others.

Moin Akhtar was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance for his outstanding contributions to Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

Moin Akhtar passed away on April 22, 2011 in Karachi