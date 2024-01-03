Death anniversary of music composer Nashad observed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The death anniversary of the legendary music composer Shaukat Ali Nashad was observed on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The death anniversary of the legendary music composer Shaukat Ali Nashad was observed on Wednesday.

Born on July 11, 1923, he hailed from a lineage of musical talents, his father, Ghulam Hussain Khan, was a well-known tabla player, and together, they collaborated with the musician Ghulam Haider. He composed music for many Indian and Pakistani films. He made his music debut under the name of Shaukat Dehalvi in the 1947 action film Dildaar in India and composed music for several movies before shifting to Pakistan in 1965.

His musical arrangements for several timeless songs have left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Noteworthy compositions by Shaukat Ali Nashad include 'Jaan Keh Kar Jo Bulaaya To Bura Maan Gaye' (Saleem Raza), 'Un Ki Nazron Se Mohabbat Ka Jo Paighaam Mila' (Runa Laila), 'Meri Zindagi Hai Naghma Meri Zindagi Tarana' (Noor Jehan), 'Le Aayi Phir Kahan Par Qismat Humein Kahan Se' (Noor Jehan), 'Tum Mile Pyar Mila, Ab Koi Armaan Nahin' (Ahmed Rushdi), 'Mere Dil Ki Hai Aawaz Ki Bichhrra Yaar Milega' (Masood Rana), 'Tere Bina Yun Ghadiyan Beeti, Jaise Sadiyan Beet Gayi' (Masood Rana), 'Zindagi Mein To Sabhi Pyar Kiya Karte Hain' (Mehdi Hassan), 'Aap Ko Bhool Jaayen Hum, Itne To Bewafa Nahin' (Mehdi Hassan, Noor Jehan), among others.

Between 1964 and 1980, Shaukat Ali Nashad composed more than 400 songs for over 63 Pakistani films.

His contributions to the world of music earned him acclaim, and he is especially credited with introducing the talented vocalist Runa Laila to the artistic realm.

Shaukat Ali Nashad passed away on January 3, 1981, and he was laid to rest in Lahore.