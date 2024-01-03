Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Music Composer Nashad Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Death anniversary of music composer Nashad observed

The death anniversary of the legendary music composer Shaukat Ali Nashad was observed on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The death anniversary of the legendary music composer Shaukat Ali Nashad was observed on Wednesday.

Born on July 11, 1923, he hailed from a lineage of musical talents, his father, Ghulam Hussain Khan, was a well-known tabla player, and together, they collaborated with the musician Ghulam Haider. He composed music for many Indian and Pakistani films. He made his music debut under the name of Shaukat Dehalvi in the 1947 action film Dildaar in India and composed music for several movies before shifting to Pakistan in 1965.

His musical arrangements for several timeless songs have left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Noteworthy compositions by Shaukat Ali Nashad include 'Jaan Keh Kar Jo Bulaaya To Bura Maan Gaye' (Saleem Raza), 'Un Ki Nazron Se Mohabbat Ka Jo Paighaam Mila' (Runa Laila), 'Meri Zindagi Hai Naghma Meri Zindagi Tarana' (Noor Jehan), 'Le Aayi Phir Kahan Par Qismat Humein Kahan Se' (Noor Jehan), 'Tum Mile Pyar Mila, Ab Koi Armaan Nahin' (Ahmed Rushdi), 'Mere Dil Ki Hai Aawaz Ki Bichhrra Yaar Milega' (Masood Rana), 'Tere Bina Yun Ghadiyan Beeti, Jaise Sadiyan Beet Gayi' (Masood Rana), 'Zindagi Mein To Sabhi Pyar Kiya Karte Hain' (Mehdi Hassan), 'Aap Ko Bhool Jaayen Hum, Itne To Bewafa Nahin' (Mehdi Hassan, Noor Jehan), among others.

Between 1964 and 1980, Shaukat Ali Nashad composed more than 400 songs for over 63 Pakistani films.

His contributions to the world of music earned him acclaim, and he is especially credited with introducing the talented vocalist Runa Laila to the artistic realm.

Shaukat Ali Nashad passed away on January 3, 1981, and he was laid to rest in Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore World Film And Movies Music Noor Jehan Mehdi Hassan January July From Industry

Recent Stories

Bombs kill 103 at Iran memorial for slain general: ..

Bombs kill 103 at Iran memorial for slain general: state media

21 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan districts for eradication of p ..

Commissioner Mardan districts for eradication of polio

21 minutes ago
 NIH issues advisory on JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-1 ..

NIH issues advisory on JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19

21 minutes ago
 Govt initiated "High Impact Economic Plan" for NMD ..

Govt initiated "High Impact Economic Plan" for NMDs development

16 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal seek vote for PML-N due to its past pe ..

Ahsan Iqbal seek vote for PML-N due to its past performance

16 minutes ago
 Minister acknowledges nurses role in health sector

Minister acknowledges nurses role in health sector

17 minutes ago
Commissioner directs PIEDMC to complete survey of ..

Commissioner directs PIEDMC to complete survey of Economic Zone site on Rwp Ring ..

17 minutes ago
 PUEHS Town-I&II office-bearers take oath

PUEHS Town-I&II office-bearers take oath

17 minutes ago
 43rd death anniversary of music composer Nashad ob ..

43rd death anniversary of music composer Nashad observed

15 minutes ago
 ACS directs for eradication of polio in KP

ACS directs for eradication of polio in KP

15 minutes ago
 Sindh Food Authority wasted 400kg mouldy pickles

Sindh Food Authority wasted 400kg mouldy pickles

15 minutes ago
 Punjab health minister emphasises patient care as ..

Punjab health minister emphasises patient care as top priority

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan