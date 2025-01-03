Death Anniversary Of Music Composer Shaukat Ali Nashad Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The forty-fourth death anniversary of the music composer, Shaukat Ali Nashad, is being observed on Friday.
He was born in Delhi, British India, on 11th July 1923.
Shaukat Ali Nashad, through his father Ghulam Hussain Khan, delved into the intricacies of the music.
He created remarkable melodies such as "Jaane Keh Kar Jo Bulaaya To Bura Maan Gaye," sung by Saleem Raza; "Un Ki Nazron Se Mohabbat Ka Jo Paighaam Mila," performed by Runa Laila; and Noor Jehan’s unforgettable classics, "Meri Zindagi Hai Naghma Meri Zindagi Tarana" and "Le Aayi Phir Kahan Par Qismat Humein Kahan Se."
Shaukat Ali Nashad composed over 400 songs for more than 63 Pakistani films from 1964 to 1980.
