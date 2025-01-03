Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Music Composer Shaukat Ali Nashad Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Death anniversary of music composer Shaukat Ali Nashad observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The forty-fourth death anniversary of the music composer, Shaukat Ali Nashad, is being observed on Friday.

He was born in Delhi, British India, on 11th July 1923.

Shaukat Ali Nashad, through his father Ghulam Hussain Khan, delved into the intricacies of the music.

He created remarkable melodies such as "Jaane Keh Kar Jo Bulaaya To Bura Maan Gaye," sung by Saleem Raza; "Un Ki Nazron Se Mohabbat Ka Jo Paighaam Mila," performed by Runa Laila; and Noor Jehan’s unforgettable classics, "Meri Zindagi Hai Naghma Meri Zindagi Tarana" and "Le Aayi Phir Kahan Par Qismat Humein Kahan Se."

Shaukat Ali Nashad composed over 400 songs for more than 63 Pakistani films from 1964 to 1980.

He died on January 3, 1981, and rests in peace in Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Delhi Film And Movies Music Died Noor Jehan January July From

Recent Stories

World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Mi ..

World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Middle East’s sustainable citi ..

1 minute ago
 Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performin ..

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral

1 hour ago
 19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during ..

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startu ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'

2 hours ago
 Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in Dec ..

Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December

3 hours ago
 AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

3 hours ago
Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

3 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu ..

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today

4 hours ago
 AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

4 hours ago
 Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd ..

Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..

4 hours ago
 Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with ..

Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan