Death anniversary of musician Master Nazir Ali observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The twenty-second death anniversary of musician Master Nazir Ali was observed on Sunday.

He was born in 1945 in Gujranwala.

He started his music career as an assistant musician for M. Ashraf in 1961.

Nazir Ali received his music education from Ustad Akhtar Hussain and acquired expertise in composing film music from an early age.

He gained a chance as a solo music director with a film, "Paidagir," that was released in 1966.

‘Lal Meri Pat Rakhiyo Bala Jhole Lalan’ brought Nazir Ali to the ranks of the great musicians of the film industry. His other Dhamaals, which received public acclaim, include 'Hussaini Lal Qalandar’ and 'Shahbaz Kare Parwaaz.'.

He composed 123 songs for 39 urdu films and 435 songs for 115 Punjabi films during his career. He also won two Nigar Awards for his masterwork.

Master Nazir Ali passed away on January 5 in 2003.