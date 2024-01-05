Death anniversary of musician Nazir Ali observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The 21st death anniversary of the famous Pakistani musician Master Nazir Ali was observed on Friday.

Nazir Ali received his music education from Ustad Akhtar Hussain Akhian and acquired expertise in composing film music from an early age.

He is tagged as the King of Dhamaal. ‘Lal Meri Pat Rakhiyo Bila Jhole Lalan’ brought Nazir Ali to the ranks of the great musicians of the film industry. His other Dhamaals which received public acclaim include 'Hussaini Lal Qalandar, Mere Gham Tal Qalandar' 'Shahbaz Kare Parwaaz', 'Bari Bari Imam Bari', ‘Sajnoon Iha Nagri Data Di'.