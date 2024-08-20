Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Nayyara Noor Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The second death anniversary of legendary singer Nayyara Noor, also known as 'Bulbul-e-Pakistan' was observed on Tuesday.

Born in Assam, India in 1950 she migrated to Pakistan in 1957. Nayyara Noor sang numerous film songs, Ghazals and patriotic songs.

Her famous songs include 'Watan Ki Mitti Gawah Rehna', 'Aye Jazba-e-Dil Gar Mein Chahun', 'Roothay Ho Tum, Tum Ko Kaisay Manaoun Piya', and 'Kabhi Hum Bhi Khoobsurat Thay'.

She was awarded the Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 2006. Nayyara Noor passed away in Karachi after a protracted illness on August 20, 2022.

