Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Nazia Hassan Observed

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Death anniversary of Nazia Hassan observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The 23rd death anniversary of Pakistani pop singer Nazia Hassan observed on Sunday (Aug 13).

According to private news channel , Nazia Hassan started her music career at the age of ten years with the song "Aap Jaisa Koi" which earned her international fame.

She received many national and international awards, including Pakistan's highest civilian award, Pride of Performance.

She died of lung cancer at the age of 35 on this day in 2000.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Died Nazia Hassan Sunday Cancer

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

5 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

12 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

13 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

16 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

16 hours ago
GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

16 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

17 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

17 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

17 hours ago
 Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

17 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan