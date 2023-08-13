Death anniversary of Nazia Hassan observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The 23rd death anniversary of Pakistani pop singer Nazia Hassan observed on Sunday (Aug 13).

According to private news channel , Nazia Hassan started her music career at the age of ten years with the song "Aap Jaisa Koi" which earned her international fame.

She received many national and international awards, including Pakistan's highest civilian award, Pride of Performance.

She died of lung cancer at the age of 35 on this day in 2000.