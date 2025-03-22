Death anniversary of 'Nisar Bazmi' observed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The 18th death anniversary of iconic music director and composer 'Nisar Bazmi' was observed on Saturday.

Nisar Ahmed Bazmi was born in Mumbai in 1924.

He changed his last name to Bazmi to embark on a film music career.

He was hired by the 'All India Radio' in 1939 as an artist and his first composed song was broadcast on the Bombay Radio Station in 1944.

His first film, "Jumna Paar", was released in 1946 and immediately established him as a first-rate composer.

Bazmi composed songs for more than 40 films in India, 28 of which were released before he migrated to Pakistan.

He composed music for more than 60 Pakistani films.

Nisar Bazmi died on this day in 2007 in Karachi.