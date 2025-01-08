Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Noted Writer Muhammad Hussain Turk Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Death anniversary of noted writer Muhammad Hussain Turk observed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Death anniversary of noted writer and academic leader Muhammad Hussain Turk was observed on Wednesday

Born on 11th February 1916 at Gharo District Thatta, Turk served as first Deputy Registrar and second Registrar of University of Sindh.

He also served as Director of Planning and Development of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Secretary of Sindhi Adabi board, Honorary Secretary of Allama I.I. Qazi Memorial Society, and Honorary Secretary of Shah Waliullah academy.

Recognizing his valuable services, the library of Laar Campus Badin of the Sindh University has been named as Muhammad Hussain Turk Library.

He was the first who wrote following four books of Economics in Sindhi Language:

Two books of his articles, presidential speeches, radio speeches and public remarks on his death have been published as and "Muhammad Hussain Turk A Man with Mission" have been published in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

Also, his book "Economic History of Hyderabad" has been published in 2020.

Muhammad Hussain Turk died on 8th January 1992.

APP/nsm

