Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Novelist Qurratulain Hyder Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Death anniversary of novelist Qurratulain Hyder observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Renowned novelist Qurratulain Hyder is being remembered on her 17th death anniversary on Wednesday.

Qurrat-ul-Ain Haider was born on January 20 in Aligarh‚ Uttar Pradesh. She was an urdu novelist and short story writer and a journalist.

She began to write at the young age of 11.

Her literary works include some 12 novels and novellas and four collections of short stories.

Her first short story, Bi-Chuhiya, was published in the children's magazine Phool, and at the age of nineteen, she wrote her first novel, Mayray Bhee Sanam Khanay.

She won the Padmashree and Ghalib awards in 1984. The Urdu academy in Delhi conferred upon her the Bahadur Shah Zafar Award in 2000.

She received the Janpith Award in 1989 for her novel Aakhir-e-ShabkeHamsafar. She died on this day in India's Uttar Pradesh.

Related Topics

India Delhi Died Young January

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

9 minutes ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

9 minutes ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

20 minutes ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

23 minutes ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

23 minutes ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

23 minutes ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

23 minutes ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

23 minutes ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

23 minutes ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

29 minutes ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

28 minutes ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan