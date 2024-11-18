Death Anniversary Of Pervaiz Malik Being Observed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 06:48 PM
He was born in 1937 in Karachi. Pervez Malik cultivated a certain type of cinema in Pakistan that has never been replicated
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The 16th death anniversary of famous film director Pervaiz Malik was observed on Monday.He was born in 1937 in Karachi. Pervez Malik cultivated a certain type of cinema in Pakistan that has never been replicated.
Malik joined the film industry in 1964 after passing out from the University of Southern California.
He has directed more than 20 films. His treasure trove of cinema includes “Heera Aur Pathar," "Ehsaan," "Doraha," “Meherbani,Qurbani, and the all-time blockbuster "Armaan.”
He was the first qualified film director in the country to have a foreign degree.He was awarded the President’s Pride of Performance award for his directorial contributions. He died of cardiac arrest in Islamabad on this day in 2008.
