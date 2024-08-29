Death Anniversary Of Pervez Mehdi Observed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The death anniversary of famous Ghazal singer Parvez Mehdi was observed on Thursday.
Born on August 14, 1947, in Lahore, his father, Bashir Hussain Rahi, was a popular singer on Radio Pakistan.
Parvez Mehdi received musical training from JA Farooq and Mehdi Hassan.
His famous songs are 'Goriye Main Jana Pardes', 'Meriyan Gallan Yaad Karain Gi', 'Saat Suron Ka Behta Darya', and 'Saans Lena Bhi Saza Lagta'.
The government of Pakistan had awarded Pervez Mehdi a medal of distinction.
During his 30 years of career, Pervez Mehdi sang hundreds of songs and died on August 29, 2005, at the age of 58 in Lahore.
