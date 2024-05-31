Death Anniversary Of Playback Singer, Actor Inayat Hussain Bhatti Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The 25th death anniversary of renowned playback singer and actor Inayat Hussain Bhatti is being observed today.
Born in Gujrat on January 12,1928 he moved to Lahore to pursue further studies.
He was a multi-talented distinguished singer, actor, director author, social leader, columnists and religious scholar.
He sang for nearly 500 films, in both urdu and Punjabi. His impressive discography includes over 2,500 songs.
In 1997, he suffered an attack of paralysis, which impaired his speech and kept him bed-ridden for most of the time thereafter. He died on May 31, 1999 in Gujrat.
