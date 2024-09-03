ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) 10th death anniversary of Playback singer Habib Wali Muhammad observed on Tuesday.

He was born in Rangoon, Burma in 1924, Habib Wali Mohammad embarked on a singing career during the 1950s when he was in his early 20s in Bombay.

He participated in several local music competitions winning the first prize in one such competition in 1941 slowly establishing his reputation as a singer, ptv news channel reported./

Habib gained fame by singing Bahadur Shah Zafar's ghazal Lagta nahi hai ji mera, Ujray diyar mein.

In 1970, he sang two ghazals for the film Baazi, ‘Aashiyaan Jal Gaya’ and ‘Raatein Theen Chaandni’ establishing his reputation in his new homeland.

There was a resurgence of interest in the genre of ghazals throughout the 1970s.

He died on September 3, 2014 after a protracted illness at the age of 93.