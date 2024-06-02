Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Playback Singer Mujeeb Aalam Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Death anniversary of playback singer Mujeeb Aalam observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The death anniversary of renowned Pakistani playback singer Mujeeb Aalam was observed on Sunday.

He sang dozens of hit songs in the late 1960s and remained popular with cinema viewers.

The renowned Pakistani playback singer started his career on Radio Pakistan. He has almost twelve audio albums to his credit in urdu, Bangla, Punjabi and Pushto languages.

He also won a Nigar Award for a song about love for the mother, ‘Aye maan teri soorat kay Aagay’ in film Qulli. He died at the age of 56 on June 2, 2004, in Karachi.

