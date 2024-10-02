Death Anniversary Of Poet Imdad Hussaini To Be Observed On October 6
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 08:05 PM
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its weekly series of literary sessions will hold a commemorative event to pay tribute to Veteran writer and poet Imdad Hussaini on his 2nd death anniversary 6th October
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its weekly series of literary sessions will hold a commemorative event to pay tribute to Veteran writer and poet Imdad Hussaini on his 2nd death anniversary 6th October
General Secretary Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan Wahid Kandhro informed here on Wednesday that eminent Intellectuals, writers and poets will express their views on the personality, career and literary contribution of Imdad Hussaini.
Imdad Ali Shah popularly known as Imdad Hussaini wrote several poetry books mostly in Sindhi while he also wrote poems in urdu language.
In recognition of his contribution, he was decorated with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2003 while he was also the recipient of Josh Maleh Abadi and the Latif Award in 2007 and 2010 respectively.
