Death Anniversary Of Poet, Lyricist Tufail Hoshiarpuri Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Death anniversary of poet, lyricist Tufail Hoshiarpuri observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The 32nd death anniversary of renowned poet and lyricist Tufail Hoshiarpuri was observed on Saturday.

Muhammad Tufail was born on July 14, 1914, near Gauran Gate, Sheesh Mahal Bazar, in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, British India.

His name later was changed to Tufail Hoshiarpuri as his professional name.

After the partition in 1947, he migrated to Lahore, Pakistan, and started his career as a journalist there.

He later joined Radio Pakistan, Lahore, in 1952.

His famous patriotic song was ‘Ai Mard e Mujahid Jaag Zara’.

He was awarded the Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan in 1994.

Tufail Hoshiarpuri died on January 4, 1993, and was buried in the Model Town, Lahore graveyard in Pakistan.

