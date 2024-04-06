Death Anniversary Of Poet Munawwar Badayuni Observed
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The 40th death anniversary of legendary urdu poet Munawwar Badayuni is being observed on Saturday.
Manawwar Badayuni's real name was Saqlain Ahmed and he was born on December 2, 1908 in Badayun, India.
Manawwar Badayuni got fame by his Hamdiya and Naatiya poetry.
