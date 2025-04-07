Death Anniversary Of Poet Munawwar Badayuni Observed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The 41st death anniversary of famous urdu poet Munawwar Badayuni was observed on Monday.
Munawwar Badayuni's real name was Saqlain Ahmed and he was born on December 2, 1908 in Badayun, India.
Munawwar Badayuni got fame by his Hamdiya and Naatiya poetry.
He died on April 7,1984 in Karachi.
