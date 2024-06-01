Death anniversary of poet Riaz-Ur-Rehman Sagar observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The 11th death anniversary of veteran lyricist and poet Riaz-ur-Rehman Sagar was observed on Sunday and rich tributes were paid to him for his lifetime services to the Pakistani film industry.

Riaz-Ur-Rehman Saghar was born on December 1, 1941, in Bathinda, Punjab, his family emigrated to Pakistan as refugees following the independence of India.

Saghar enrolled in Millat High school where he discovered his love of poetry. He later entered Emerson College Multan for Intermediate Studies, where his poetry readings attracted large crowds.

He traveled to Lahore to begin his career. He finished his schooling in Multan and then moved to Lahore in 1957, a private channel reported.

In Lahore, Saghar found a job at Lail o Nahar, an Urdu-language weekly magazine, where he worked for a year but soon realized it was not his place of interest.

He moved on to Nawa-i-Waqt daily newspaper and while there, he did his Intermediate and bachelor's degrees in 'Punjabi Fazil'.

Riaz-ur-Rehman’s published works include ‘Aangan Aangan Taaray’, ‘Arz Kiya Hai’, ‘Wo Bhi Kya Din Thay’ and ‘Chand Jharokay Mai’.

Saghar versed vocals for many singers such as Hadiqa Kiani's songs 'Dupatta Mera Malmal Da' and 'Yaad Sajan Di Ayi'.

He also authored all the ten songs for singer Fariha Pervez’s album ‘O Vela Yad Kar.’

Riaz Saghar wrote more than 2,000 songs in his career and also wrote stories for 75 films including Shama, Naukar, Susraal, Shabana, Nazrana, Aurat aik paheli, Aawaz, Bharosa, Tarana and Moor.

He had won much recognition and many awards for his work in his lifetime.

He died on this day in 2013 at age 71 in Lahore.