Death Anniversary Of Poet Shabnam Romani Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The 16th death anniversary of prominent urdu poet, writer and columnist Shabnam Romani was observed on Monday.
Born in 1928 in Badaun city of Uttar Pradesh, his real name was Mirza Azim Beg Chughtai.
He wrote a number of books, including Jazeera, Doosra Himala, and Tohmat.
Shabnam Romani also wrote a literary column in the daily 'Mashrik' under the name 'Hyde Park' for a long time.
In 1989, Shabnam Romani brought out the literary journal 'Aqdar' which was well received in literary circles.
Romani died on February 17 in Karachi in 2009 at the age of 81.
