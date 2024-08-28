Death anniversary of poet, songwriter Kaleem Usmani observed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Death anniversary of prominent urdu poet and film songwriter Kaleem Usmani was observed on Wednesday.

Born on February 28, 1928 in Saharanpur, India, his real name was Ehtsham Elahi and he was after the establishment of Pakistan, Kaleem Usmani settled in Lahore.

In 1955, he started his career as song writer with the film Intikhab.

Later, Kaleem Usmani wrote popular songs for several films.

In 1973, he won the Nigar Award for the song 'Tera Saya Jahan Bhi Ho Sajna' from the film Gharana.

He also wrote popular national songs including 'Is Parcham Kay Sayay Talay Hum Aik Hian', and 'Yeh Watan Tumhara Hay, Tum Ho Pasbaan Is Kay'.

Kaleem Usmani died in Lahore on August 28 in 2000.