Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Poet, Songwriter Kaleem Usmani Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Death anniversary of poet, songwriter Kaleem Usmani observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Death anniversary of prominent urdu poet and film songwriter Kaleem Usmani was observed on Wednesday.

Born on February 28, 1928 in Saharanpur, India, his real name was Ehtsham Elahi and he was after the establishment of Pakistan, Kaleem Usmani settled in Lahore.

In 1955, he started his career as song writer with the film Intikhab.

Later, Kaleem Usmani wrote popular songs for several films.

In 1973, he won the Nigar Award for the song 'Tera Saya Jahan Bhi Ho Sajna' from the film Gharana.

He also wrote popular national songs including 'Is Parcham Kay Sayay Talay Hum Aik Hian', and 'Yeh Watan Tumhara Hay, Tum Ho Pasbaan Is Kay'.

Kaleem Usmani died in Lahore on August 28 in 2000.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Film And Movies Died Ho Saharanpur February August From

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

5 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

5 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

5 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

5 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

5 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

5 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

5 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

5 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

5 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

5 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

5 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan