Death Anniversary Of Poet Tanvir To Be Observed On Dec 28

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 02:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Hyderabad Roshan Khayal Forum (HRF) in its literary series ‘Wisaryan na Wisran’ would hold an event to commemorate death anniversary of renowned writer Tanveer Abbasi at M.H Panhwer Institute of Sindh studies on 28th December ( Saturday).

Eminent intellectuals, writers and poets will express their views on the personality, art and literary contribution of Tanveer Abbasi.

APP/nsm

