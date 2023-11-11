Death anniversary of popular playback singer A Nayyar observed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Death anniversary of popular playback singer A Nayyar was observed on Saturday. Born on April 14, 1950, in Ransanabad village of Sahiwal, his name was Arthur Nayyar.

He started his career in 1974 with a duet song in film Bahusht. Nayyar always claimed famous singer Ahmed Rushdi as an important contributor to his career as he learned film playback singing from Rushdi. He remained one of the dominant playback singers of the Pakistani film industry in the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s.

A Nayyar had sung more than 4000 film songs in his career including 'Ek Baat Kaho Dildara', 'Chand Tare Ghata, Phul Shabnam Saba', 'Pyaar To Ek Din Hona Tha', 'Jangle Mein Mangal Tere Hi Dum Se' became very famous. Posthumously he was given Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan in 2018.

As the best singer, he also won the Nigar Award five times.

On the night of November 11, 2016, around A Nayyar died in Lahore of a cardiac arrest after a prolonged illness.