Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Popular Playback Singer A Nayyar Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Death anniversary of popular playback singer A Nayyar observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Death anniversary of popular playback singer A Nayyar was observed on Saturday. Born on April 14, 1950, in Ransanabad village of Sahiwal, his name was Arthur Nayyar.

He started his career in 1974 with a duet song in film Bahusht. Nayyar always claimed famous singer Ahmed Rushdi as an important contributor to his career as he learned film playback singing from Rushdi. He remained one of the dominant playback singers of the Pakistani film industry in the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s.

A Nayyar had sung more than 4000 film songs in his career including 'Ek Baat Kaho Dildara', 'Chand Tare Ghata, Phul Shabnam Saba', 'Pyaar To Ek Din Hona Tha', 'Jangle Mein Mangal Tere Hi Dum Se' became very famous. Posthumously he was given Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan in 2018.

As the best singer, he also won the Nigar Award five times.

On the night of November 11, 2016, around A Nayyar died in Lahore of a cardiac arrest after a prolonged illness.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore President Of Pakistan Film And Movies Died Sahiwal A Nayyar Shabnam April November 2016 2018 From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Asad Umar quits politics, resigns from basic party ..

Asad Umar quits politics, resigns from basic party membership

11 minutes ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insig ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insight about Pakistan’s strategy ..

56 minutes ago
 Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smar ..

Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smart lockdown

2 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to bat first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakist ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who W ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

3 hours ago
PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh t ..

PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh today

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bang ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, W ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

6 hours ago
 PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for internati ..

PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for international collaboration to stop Isr ..

15 hours ago
 Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, ..

Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, common people: Arif Alvi

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan