Death anniversary of prolific writer Bano Qudsia observed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Third death anniversary of Legendary writer, novelist and dramatist, Bano Qudsia was marked here on Wednesday.

She passed away on Feb 4, 2018 in Lahore at 88.

Her novel " Raja Gidh" is world known which took her to the heights of popularity.

Baazgasht, Amar Beel, Dosra Durwaza, Tamaseel, Hisal Ghat, Qabil-i- Towajo are some of her other known novels.

The government awarded her " Sitara-i-Imtiaz' in 2003 and Hilal-I-Imtiaz in 2010 for her outstanding services for literature.

She won several awards for her dramas besides "Kamal-i Fun" distinction.