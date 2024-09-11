Death anniversary of Punjabi poet Faqeer Muhammad Faqeer being observed today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The 50th death anniversary of renowned poet, writer and researcher of Punjabi language and literature Dr. Faqeer Muhammad Faqeer is being observed today.

Dr. Faqeer Muhammad Faqeer belonged to Takiya Masoom Shah, Gujranwala. His real name was Faqeer Muhammad while he made his name in literary world as Dr. Faqeer Muhammad Faqeer.

In 1951, he published the first magazine of Punjabi language also titled "Punjabi". Later, he established Punjabi Literary academy with Dr. Muhammad Baqir under which many antiquated and modern books of Punjabi language and literature were published.

He is also known as "Father of Punjabi" in recognition of his services to Punjabi language and literature. He was died in 1974 on this day.