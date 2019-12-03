UrduPoint.com
Death Anniversary Of Punjabi Poet Ustad Daman Observed

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:11 PM





ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Thirty-fifth death anniversary of famous Punjabi poet Ustad Daman was observed on Tuesday.

Daman was born on September4, 1911 in Lahore and his real name was Chiragh Deen.

The revolutionary poet was a tailor by profession and his work was published under the title of 'Daman de Moti.

'Ustad Daman's poetry condemns all sorts of oppression and calls for civil rights and a respectable place for Punjabi language. The poems he wrote are still widely quoted in the Punjab as well as in other regions of Pakistan.

He was died this day in 1984 in Lahore.

