Death Anniversary Of Qawwal Ustad Nusrat Fatah Ali Khan Observed
Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) The 27th death anniversary of the renowned musician and legendary Qawwal Ustad Nusrat Fatah Ali Khan was observed on Friday.
All the electronic and print media across the country paid homage to his singing career.
Born in Faisalabad on October 13, 1948, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was the pioneer of fusion music in Pakistan. He was the first musician to blend Eastern and Western musical styles, introducing Qawwali to a global audience.
His name is included in the Guinness Book of World Records for most albums by a Qawwali artist, with a total of 125 albums.
His famous work includes "Wohi Khuda hai", "Dam mast qalandar mast mast", "Allah hu Allah hu" and "Mera Brigham Pakistan".
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was decorated with many awards including the Pride of Performance award conferred by the Government of Pakistan for his outstanding contributions to the field of music.
He was also honored with the prestigious UNESCO Music prize and Legends award at the UK Asian Music Awards in 2005.
