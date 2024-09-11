Death Anniversary Of Quaid-e-Azam Being Observed Today
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2024) The 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being observed with due solemnity on Wednesday (today), with the pledges to follow his golden principles of “unity, faith and discipline”.
The day dawned with special prayers in mosques and other worship places for eternal peace of the departed soul and for peace and prosperity of the country.
Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah served as leader of All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s creation on August 14, 1947.
He passed away on this day in 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.
The Quaid is being paid tribute to for his unmatched services for freedom of Pakistan.
On the occasion Quaid-e-Azam’s death anniversary, Quran Khawani was held at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi this morning.
Special prayers for development, prosperity, security and stability and unity of country and nation were offered.
Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with members of provincial cabinet visited Mazar-e-Quaid, laid floral wreath and offered fateha.
Later talking to media, they expressed determination that following footsteps of father of nation, country would be developed as envisioned by him.
The stressed need that all stakeholders setting aside political differences should work together for development, stability and prosperity of country.
