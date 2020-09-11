UrduPoint.com
Death Anniversary Of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Being Observed Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:36 AM

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah being observed today

Special ceremony of Quran Khawani and Fateha will be held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi today while people from different walks of life will visit the mausoleum to lay floral wreath on his grave

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2020) The 72nd death anniversary of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being observed on Friday.

In this connection, special ceremony of Quran Khawani and Fateha will be held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi today.

People from different walks of life will visit the mausoleum to lay floral wreath on his grave. To mark the day, various programs have also been chalked out by educational institutions and political, social and cultural organizations to shed light on the personality and leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on 11th September, 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said following rules and teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was the only way for us to achieve the goals that we have set for ourselves to become a successful nation.

He was talking to media at the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi on Friday after his visit to the mazar on the occasion of Quaid’s death anniversary today.

The President said that the way our nation has defeated the Corona virus and its spread also speaks volume of our determination and resolve as the most developed nations are still struggling to deal with this pandemic.

Earlier, the President laid a floral wreath at the mazar and offered fateha. He also recorded his impressions in the book of visitors.

