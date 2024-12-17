Death anniversary of renowned actor Kamal Ahmed Rizvi observed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The 9th death anniversary of renowned actor and playwright Kamal Ahmed Rizvi was observed on Tuesday.

Born in 1930 in the Indian state of Bihar, Syed Kamal Ahmed Rizvi's family migrated to Pakistan in 1947.

Celebrated for his multifaceted talents as a director, actor, translator and playwright, Kamal Ahmed Rizvi rose to prominence through his iconic portrayal of ‘Alif Noon’ in the drama series ptv.

He also authored literature for children and took charge of the publications ‘Bachon Ki Duniya’ and ‘Taleem-o-Tarbiyat.’

Kamal Ahmed Rizvi died on December 17, 2015, at the age of 85.