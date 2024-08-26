Death anniversary of renowned artist Khalida Riasat observed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The 28th death anniversary of renowned television artist Khalida Riasat was observed on Monday.

Born in January 1, 1953 in Karachi, she began her professional career in 1970's with drama serial "Naamdar".

However, she got popularity from Haseena Moin's drama serial "Bandish".

Her famous tv serials, series and long plays include "Half-Plate", "Ta'abeer", "Khaleej", "Parosi", "Panah", and "Dasht-e-Tanhai".

She died of cancer on August 26,1996 in Karachi.