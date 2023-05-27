UrduPoint.com

Death Anniversary Of Renowned Film Actress Rani Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Death anniversary of renowned film actress Rani observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :The death anniversary of renowned film actress Nasira Begum known as Rani was observed on Saturday.

Born on December 8, 1946 in Lahore, Rani made her screen debut in the film Mehboob in 1962. For the next few years, Rani appeared in supporting roles. She obtained tremendous success in the late 1960s, when she was paired with renowned actor Waheed Murad.

She remained one of the most successful actresses in Pakistan in the next decade and acted in both urdu and Punjabi films However, after the success of Hazar Dastan and Dever Bhabi, Rani became a leading actress in Pakistani cinema.

Some of more notable films of Rani included Dewar Bhabhi, Hazar Dastan, Dil Mera Dharkan Teri, Anjuman, Tehzeeb, Umrao Jan Ada, Diya Aur Toofan, Suriya Bhopali, Baharo Phool Barsao,Naag Muni, Seeta Mariam Margaret and Ik Gunah Aur Sahi.

She also acted in two tv serials "Khwahish" and "Faraib" in the early 90's.

She won a Nigar Award for the film 'Mera Ghar Meri Jannat' in 1968.

She also won another Nigar Award for best actress for her role in the film 'Sona Chandi' in 1986. Rani died of cancer at the age of 46 in Lahore on May 27,1993.

