Death Anniversary Of Renowned Film Actress Sabiha Khanum Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Death anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Fourth death anniversary of leading film actress Sabiha Khanum was observed on Thursday.

Born on October 16, 1935 in Gujrat, she ruled Pakistani cinema in 1950s and '60s with super hit movies, including Kaneez, Mukhra, Anokha, Tehzeeb and many others.

She was awarded Pride of Performance in 1986.

She died on June 13, 2020 in the United States.

