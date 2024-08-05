Death anniversary of renowned film actress Shamim Ara observed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Death anniversary of renowned film actress Shamim Ara was observed on Monday.

Born in Aligarh in 1938, her birth name was Putli Bai but she worked in films under the stage name Shamim Ara.

Shamim Ara had performed in many super hit films of that time including Devdas, Doraha, Bhool, Humraz and Naila.

The actress had the honour of working with all the heroes of her time in the industry. She acted in about 500 films.

Shamim Ara also had the honour being the first woman director of the Pakistan film industry. She was honoured by Nigar Award for 4 times.

The actress passed away on August 5, 2016 in London after prolonged illness.