Death Anniversary Of Renowned Film Maker, Music Composer Khawaja Khurshid Anwar Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The death anniversary of renowned film-maker, writer, director and music composer, Khawaja Khurshid Anwar was observed on Wednesday.

Born on March 21, 1912, in Mianwali, he was widely credited for his music for 227 films, six scripts, the direction of three movies, and the production of six films. Khawaja Khurshid composed music for several famous movies including Intazar, Ghoonghat, Chingari, Hamraz, Mirza Jutt and Shireen Farhad.

Khawaja Khurshid Anwar was also the founder of Radio Pakistan’s signature tune. Khurshid Anwar was credited as one of his generation's most original and inventive music directors.

He was the Programme Producer (Music) at All India Radio in 1939.

Before his return to Lahore from India in 1952, he had composed popular songs for films like Ishaara, Parwana and Singaar, a private news channel reported. He had formed a team which included Masud Parvez as director, Syed Imtiaz Ali Taj as a writer, Qateel Shifai and Tanvir Naqvi as song writers which produced movies like Intezar, Jhoomer and Zehr-e-Ishq from 1956 to 1958.

In recognition of his achievements, he was awarded Nigar Award and Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan. Khurshid Anwar died on October 30, 1984 in Lahore after a protracted illness and was laid to rest at Miani Sahib Graveyard.

