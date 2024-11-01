Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Renowned Lyricist Tanveer Naqvi Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 07:01 PM

The 52nd death anniversary of renowned lyricist and poet Tanveer Naqvi was observed on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The 52nd death anniversary of renowned lyricist and poet Tanveer Naqvi was observed on Friday.

Born in Lahore in 1919, his real name was Syed Khursheed Ali.

He wrote lyrics for over 200 films, including Lollywood and Bollywood films.

He made his debut in Indian cinema with Swami film directed by Abdul Rashid Kardar, and later remained active in Pakistani film industry for over fifteen years.

Naqvi earned recognition after writing "Aawaz De Kahan Hai" song for Anmol Ghadi (1946 film) and "Rang Laayega Shaheedon Ka Lahoo" sung by Noor Jahan are still popular.

He also wrote many prominent Naats such as "Shah-e-Madina Yasrab Ke Wali" and "Jo Na Hota Tera Jamale Hi".

He died on November 1, 1972, and was buried in Lahore.

