Death Anniversary Of Renowned Musician, Composer Master Ghulam Haider Observed

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Death anniversary of renowned musician and composer Master Ghulam Haider was observed on Saturday.

Born in Narowal in 1908, Ghulam Haider started his artistic career from Bombay film industry.

Well-known singers, Shahmshad Begum, Noor Jehan and Lata Mangeshkar were some of his pupil.

He composed music for various famous movies including Yamla Jat, Khazanchi, Poonji, Shaheed, Humayun and Majboor.

After independence in 1947, he returned to Lahore and joined Pakistan film Industry.

His first Pakistani film was Shahida. He composed music for many other Pakistani films like Beqarar, Gulnar, Akeli and Bheegi Palken.

He was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance Award by the Government of Pakistan.

He died on November 9, 1953 due to cancer.

