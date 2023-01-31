Death anniversary of renowned musician Master Abdullah observed

The 29th death anniversary of renowned musician of Lollywood Master Abdullah was observed on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The 29th death anniversary of renowned musician of Lollywood Master Abdullah was observed on Tuesday.

He had prepared the songs for Lollywood hit movies like Sharif Badmash, Dunya Paisa De, Mallangi and Sooraj Mokhi.

Master Abdullah won the best musician Nigar Award for the Punjabi film "Ziddi" in 1973.