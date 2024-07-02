Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Renowned News Reader Abdus Salam Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The 32nd death anniversary of the renowned news reader of Radio Pakistan Abdus Salam was observed on Tuesday.

He also worked as an urdu newscaster for Pakistan Television. He was posthumously awarded 'Pride of Performance' in 1994.

He was also the recipient of many awards for 'Best Newsreader of the Year'.

On June 29, 1992, Abdus Salam was hit by a motorcycle when he was leaving the Radio Pakistan station for home after recording the night's news bulletin. Due to severe injuries, he died on 2 July 1992, after remaining 2 days in a coma.

