Death Anniversary Of Renowned News Reader Abdus Salam Observed
Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The 32nd death anniversary of the renowned news reader of Radio Pakistan Abdus Salam was observed on Tuesday.
He also worked as an urdu newscaster for Pakistan Television. He was posthumously awarded 'Pride of Performance' in 1994.
He was also the recipient of many awards for 'Best Newsreader of the Year'.
On June 29, 1992, Abdus Salam was hit by a motorcycle when he was leaving the Radio Pakistan station for home after recording the night's news bulletin. Due to severe injuries, he died on 2 July 1992, after remaining 2 days in a coma.
Recent Stories
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks
US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab
Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rain ..
Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman
Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion
Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Railways all set to launch ‘Summer Vacation Special Train’ on July 513 seconds ago
-
Newly elected SIAL chairman,VC assume the charge17 seconds ago
-
ANF recovers 630 kg drugs in four operations20 seconds ago
-
Kashmiri delegation seeks early release of Kashmiri prisoners20 minutes ago
-
School roof collapses in Swat, several students injured30 minutes ago
-
Revolutionary measures being introduced in education sector; minister30 minutes ago
-
OEC to export nurses staff to Saudi Arabia30 minutes ago
-
Raja Fateh Kiani urges youth to contribute to country’s economic development50 minutes ago
-
Motorway police reunite lost boy with mother1 hour ago
-
PR earned record high revenue in year 2023-24, Railway passengers facilitating with state-of-the-art ..1 hour ago
-
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 320,000 cusecs water2 hours ago