Death anniversary of renowned painter Abdul Rahman Chughtai observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The death anniversary of the "Painter of the East" Abdul Rahman Chughtai was observed on Wednesday.

He was the founder of 'Chughtai Art' in the art of painting.

Chughtai also created the logos of Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television.

He was awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz award in 1960. He was buried in Lahore.