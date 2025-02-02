Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Renowned Pakistani Author Intizar Hussain Observed

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Death anniversary of renowned Pakistani author Intizar Hussain observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The 9th death anniversary of renowned Pakistani author Intizar Hussain was observed on Sunday by paying glowing tributes through electronic, radio and social media platforms for his classical literary work.

Born in India in 1925, literary icon Intizar Hussain gained wide recognition through his novels, short stories, poetry and non-fiction.

He studied urdu literature at a university in Meerut, India, and then moved to Lahore.

His 1979 novel, "Basti" (town), was shortlisted for the Man Booker International prize in 2013 after translation. It revolved around the subject of the subcontinent’s partition.

Intizar Hussain also remained associated with journalism as he kept on writing columns for leading newspapers till his death.

He received several national and international awards including Sitara-i-Imtiaz from the government of Pakistan.

He died on February 2, 2016, in Lahore.

Recent Stories

China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, re ..

China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion

2 hours ago
 EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

2 hours ago
 Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

3 hours ago
 World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy i ..

World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..

12 hours ago
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur agai ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empow ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..

13 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitut ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..

14 hours ago
 UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation ac ..

UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields

14 hours ago
 ‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary ..

‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent

14 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem A ..

Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan