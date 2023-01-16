Death anniversary of renowned poet Mohsin Naqvi observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The death anniversary of renowned urdu poet Mohsin Naqvi was observed on Sunday.

He was born on May 5, 1947, in Dera Ghazi Khan and his real name was Syed Ghulam Abbas Naqvi.

Mohsin Naqvi contributed a lot to the Urdu language, especially in the genre of Ghazal.

He was also known as the "Poet of Ahl-e-Bait." His poetry about the battle of Karbala is recited across the country and received deserved accolades.

He contributed to Urdu literature through his remarkable works including Azaab-e-Deed, Khaima-e-Jaan and Berg-e-Sehra.

He was given several awards for his services in Urdu literature and films.

He died in Lahore in 1996 in an attack.