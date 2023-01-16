UrduPoint.com

Death Anniversary Of Renowned Poet Mohsin Naqvi Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Death anniversary of renowned poet Mohsin Naqvi observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The death anniversary of renowned urdu poet Mohsin Naqvi was observed on Sunday.

He was born on May 5, 1947, in Dera Ghazi Khan and his real name was Syed Ghulam Abbas Naqvi.

Mohsin Naqvi contributed a lot to the Urdu language, especially in the genre of Ghazal.

He was also known as the "Poet of Ahl-e-Bait." His poetry about the battle of Karbala is recited across the country and received deserved accolades.

He contributed to Urdu literature through his remarkable works including Azaab-e-Deed, Khaima-e-Jaan and Berg-e-Sehra.

He was given several awards for his services in Urdu literature and films.

He died in Lahore in 1996 in an attack.

Related Topics

Lahore Attack Film And Movies Died Karbala Dera Ghazi Khan May Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean ..

UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean energy partnership

51 minutes ago
 UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s effor ..

UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s efforts in empowering women

2 hours ago
 Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community ce ..

Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community celebration returns for three da ..

2 hours ago
 President of UAE, Angolan counterpart review advan ..

President of UAE, Angolan counterpart review advancing relations

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of Azerbaijan

UAE President receives President of Azerbaijan

3 hours ago
 Reem Al Hashimy meets with Amina Mohammed, Deputy ..

Reem Al Hashimy meets with Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of United Na ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.