Death Anniversary Of Renowned Poet Muzaffar Warsi Observed

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The 14th death anniversary of renowned poet and Naat Khawan Muzaffar Warsi was observed on Tuesday.

He was born in 1933 in Meerut, India, he started his poetry career by writing lyrics of songs for Pakistani movies but gradually evolved into a master of Hamd and Naat lyrics.

He was a recipient of Pride of Performance Award.

Muzaffar Warsi died in Lahore on January 28, 2011.

