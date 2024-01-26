Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Renowned Poet Rehan Azmi Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Death anniversary of renowned poet Rehan Azmi observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Death anniversary of renowned poet Rehan Azmi was observed on Friday.

Born in 1958 in Karachi he was known for his heart-wrenching Nohas and Marsias. Rehan Azmi also had to his credit a vast collection of poems. He authored over 25 books and 4,000 songs.

Some of his popular works include Bargah-e-Aqeedat, Tehzeeb-e-Manqabat, the three-volume series of Aik Anso Karbala Mein, Hurriyat-e-Fikr, Lalu Kheeti Ki Diary, Nawai Minbar and Chaar Misray.

Azmi also wrote lyrics for numerous songs, including the popular 'Hawa Hawa' sung by Hasan Jahangir and 'Khushboo Ban Kay Mehak Raha Hai Mera Pakistan’.

Many of his works were translated into Hindi, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu and Roman.

Rehan Azmi passed away on January 26, 2021.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Karbala Hasan Jahangir Khushboo January

Recent Stories

President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 wai ..

President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 waiving attestation of documents

46 minutes ago
 US voices concerns over freedom of press, expressi ..

US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls

2 hours ago
 ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charg ..

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next

3 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest up ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections

4 hours ago
 Int’l Customs Day being observed today

Int’l Customs Day being observed today

4 hours ago
 All political parties enjoy level playing field, s ..

All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

9 hours ago
 US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

17 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

17 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

17 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan