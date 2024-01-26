Death anniversary of renowned poet Rehan Azmi observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Death anniversary of renowned poet Rehan Azmi was observed on Friday.

Born in 1958 in Karachi he was known for his heart-wrenching Nohas and Marsias. Rehan Azmi also had to his credit a vast collection of poems. He authored over 25 books and 4,000 songs.

Some of his popular works include Bargah-e-Aqeedat, Tehzeeb-e-Manqabat, the three-volume series of Aik Anso Karbala Mein, Hurriyat-e-Fikr, Lalu Kheeti Ki Diary, Nawai Minbar and Chaar Misray.

Azmi also wrote lyrics for numerous songs, including the popular 'Hawa Hawa' sung by Hasan Jahangir and 'Khushboo Ban Kay Mehak Raha Hai Mera Pakistan’.

Many of his works were translated into Hindi, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu and Roman.

Rehan Azmi passed away on January 26, 2021.