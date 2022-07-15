Death anniversary of renowned Sindhi Writer Naseem Kharal observed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Provincial Minister for Culture and education Syed Sardar Ali Shah and others attended the program on the occasion of death anniversary of renowned Sindhi Writer Naseem Kharal organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi here.

Former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, members of Sindh Assembly and eminent writers and poets were also in attendance, said a statement on Friday.

Amar Iqbal, Mumtaz Bukhari, Ibrahim Kharal, Shabnam Gul, Mukhtiar Malik and other writers also participated.

Renowned writer from Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Mughal presided over the function.