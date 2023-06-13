UrduPoint.com

Death Anniversary Of Renowned Singer Mehdi Hassan Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Death anniversary of renowned singer Mehdi Hassan observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Death anniversary of the renowned singer known as 'Shehenshah-e-Ghazal' Mehdi Hassan Khan was observed Tuesday. Mehdi Hassan Khan reigned over the hearts of millions of admirers in Pakistan and India through his more than 25,000 songs and ghazals.

Mehdi Hassan was born on July 18,1927 in Rajasthan, to a family of musicians. In order to keep up with the tradition, the singer began training under his father and mentor, Ustaadh Azeem Khan as well as his uncle Ustaadh Ismail Khan.

Mehdi Hassan pursued an early interest in urdu poetry and composed soulful songs that drew from the works of contemporary poets, including Faiz Ahmad Faiz.

In 1957, he was given the opportunity to sing on Radio Pakistan, primarily as a Thumri singer. He was honored with numerous awards including Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance and Hilal-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan.He sang for over 300 films during his music career. Mehdi Hassan died on June 13, 2012 after a protracted illness in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Film And Movies Music Died Mehdi Hassan June July Family From Government Singer Pakistan Limited Million

Recent Stories

OPPO and Global Brand Ambassador Kaká Inspire Mir ..

OPPO and Global Brand Ambassador Kaká Inspire Miracles with Unmatched Experienc ..

21 minutes ago
 High winds expected in south eastern part of Pakis ..

High winds expected in south eastern part of Pakistan due to BIPARJOY cyclone: D ..

25 minutes ago
 HUB71 reveals winning startups of The Outliers Pro ..

HUB71 reveals winning startups of The Outliers Programme to address real industr ..

52 minutes ago
 Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in ACC Wom ..

Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

54 minutes ago
 SBP Governor rules out bilateral debt restructurin ..

SBP Governor rules out bilateral debt restructuring

2 hours ago
 ‘Biparjoy’ likely to make landfall b/w Keti Ba ..

‘Biparjoy’ likely to make landfall b/w Keti Bandar, Indian Gujarat Coastline ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.