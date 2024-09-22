Death Anniversary Of Renowned Singer Tufail Niazi Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The 34th death anniversary of renowned Punjabi folk singer Tufail Niazi was observed Saturday.
Tufail Niazi was born in 1926 in Madiraan village of Jalandhar district. After the partitionin 1947, he migrated to Pakistan.
Tufail Niazi first participated in Notankis and played the hero in classical plays like Sassi Pannu, Heera Ranjha and Sohni Mahinwal, then started his singing career by setting up his own Sangeet Party.
He established a theatre and continued singing for Radio Pakistan and ptv. Some of his famous songs included "Saada Chirryan Da Chamba Ae," "Akhiyaan Lagiyaan Jawaab Na Daindian," "Layee Beqadran Naal Yaari, Tay Tut Gai Tarak Karkey" and "Mein Nai Jana Kheriyan De Naal."
He received the Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 1982.
Recent Stories
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iraqi Ambassador calls on PRCS Chairman2 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast2 minutes ago
-
World peace Day observed2 minutes ago
-
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna11 minutes ago
-
Book Launching ceremony at Besant Hall postponed12 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri diaspora community protests in Geneva, demands UN intervention against human rights abuses12 minutes ago
-
AJK Govt allocates Rs10 billion for social protection fund to support vulnerable citizens22 minutes ago
-
Dr Musadik visits YanChang petroleum to strengthen energy cooperation1 hour ago
-
Governor KP discusses political strategy with party's leadership2 hours ago
-
Earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas.2 hours ago
-
PML-N KP spokesman terms PTI’s Lahore public meeting a flop show2 hours ago
-
PTI's anti-state rhetoric defeated as Punjab turns its back: Spokesperson Punjab2 hours ago