Death anniversary of renowned singer Tufail Niazi observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The 34th death anniversary of renowned Punjabi folk singer Tufail Niazi was observed Saturday.

Tufail Niazi was born in 1926 in Madiraan village of Jalandhar district. After the partitionin 1947, he migrated to Pakistan.

Tufail Niazi first participated in Notankis and played the hero in classical plays like Sassi Pannu, Heera Ranjha and Sohni Mahinwal, then started his singing career by setting up his own Sangeet Party.

He established a theatre and continued singing for Radio Pakistan and ptv. Some of his famous songs included "Saada Chirryan Da Chamba Ae," "Akhiyaan Lagiyaan Jawaab Na Daindian," "Layee Beqadran Naal Yaari, Tay Tut Gai Tarak Karkey" and "Mein Nai Jana Kheriyan De Naal."

He received the Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 1982.

Tufail Niazi died on September 21,1990 in Islamabad.